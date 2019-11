The suspects are still at-large, regarding a weekend home invasion robbery in Nevada County. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says it was called in from Banner Lava Cap Road Saturday morning…

Trygg says the suspects ransacked the home and took a laptop computer, two i-phones, and a small amount of cash….

Trygg says the suspects didn’t spend much time inside the home and made a quick getaway.