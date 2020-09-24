Home Invasion Robbery Suspect Faces Trial

A Carmichael woman is one of two remaining suspects still facing prosecution for a home invasion robbery that occurred in Nevada County about five years ago. After a preliminary hearing, a judge has ruled that there’s enough evidence to try 41-year-old Leah Hunsaker. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Hunsaker was with two other men, also from Sacramento County, who confronted the occupants of a home on Purdon Road…

Walsh says items stolen from the home were also found where Hunsaker lived. Marijuana was also taken…

The arrests were made in January of 2019. Walsh says the defendants did not know the victims. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Gregory Woodward, pleaded guilty last year. The case of the other defendant, 43-year-old Joshua Paulin, is still pending.