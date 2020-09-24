< Back to All News

Home Invasion Robbery Suspect Faces Trial

Posted: Sep. 24, 2020 12:52 AM PDT

A Carmichael woman is one of two remaining suspects still facing prosecution for a home invasion robbery that occurred in Nevada County about five years ago. After a preliminary hearing, a judge has ruled that there’s enough evidence to try 41-year-old Leah Hunsaker. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Hunsaker was with two other men, also from Sacramento County, who confronted the occupants of a home on Purdon Road…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says items stolen from the home were also found where Hunsaker lived. Marijuana was also taken…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The arrests were made in January of 2019. Walsh says the defendants did not know the victims. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Gregory Woodward, pleaded guilty last year. The case of the other defendant, 43-year-old Joshua Paulin, is still pending.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha