Home Invasion Robbery Suspect Recaptured

One of three suspects in a five-year-old home invasion robbery in Nevada County, who’d been at large after failing to appear in court, is back in jail. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says 40-year-old Leah Hunsaker participated in the crime, on Purdon Road, with two men…

Walsh says one of the men also played Russian Roulette with one of the residents. Gold, jewelry, and weapons were among the notable items taken. Walsh says Hunsaker is still facing one felony charge of first-degree residential robbery and, despite skipping court, her legal liability won’t increase much…

Bail has been set, but it’s 350-thousand dollars. Meanwhile, one of the suspects, 36-year-old Gregory Woodward. pleaded guilty in April and has been sentenced to over eight years in prison. The case of the third suspect, 42-year-old Joshua Paulin, is still pending. All three are from the Sacramento area.