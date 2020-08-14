< Back to All News

Home Invasion Robbery Suspect Recaptured

Posted: Aug. 14, 2020 12:34 AM PDT

One of three suspects in a five-year-old home invasion robbery in Nevada County, who’d been at large after failing to appear in court, is back in jail. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says 40-year-old Leah Hunsaker participated in the crime, on Purdon Road, with two men…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says one of the men also played Russian Roulette with one of the residents. Gold, jewelry, and weapons were among the notable items taken. Walsh says Hunsaker is still facing one felony charge of first-degree residential robbery and, despite skipping court, her legal liability won’t increase much…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Bail has been set, but it’s 350-thousand dollars. Meanwhile, one of the suspects, 36-year-old Gregory Woodward. pleaded guilty in April and has been sentenced to over eight years in prison. The case of the third suspect, 42-year-old Joshua Paulin, is still pending. All three are from the Sacramento area.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha