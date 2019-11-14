< Back to All News

Home Invasion Suspects Once Again Facing Trial

Posted: Nov. 14, 2019 3:18 PM PST

After a second preliminary hearing, another trial has been ordered for four men accused of a home invasion robbery that happened nearly a year ago in Grass Valley. But Nevada County Judge Candace Heidelberger denied the prosecution’s appeal of a ruling that led to the second hearing. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says Heidelberger is still suppressing evidence seized from two of the suspects during the traffic stop when they were arrested…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

After the original ruling, the D-A’s office dismissed the charges against all four men, but re-filed them, resulting in this week’s second hearing…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says he expects the trial will start early next year. The defendants allegedly forced their way into an apartment on Pleasant Street, tying up the victims, including a child, holding a gun to at least one of the victim’s head, and stealing 97 pounds of marijuana.

