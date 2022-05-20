< Back to All News

Home Listings Up Significantly In Nevada County

Posted: May. 19, 2022 5:44 PM PDT

Some notable changes in Nevada County’s real estate market this spring. Association of Realtors Executive, Kathy Hinman, says there’s been a major increase in inventory, with 368 active home listings, currently. At the start of the year, it was only 121. She indicates it’s partly a seasonal increase, with summer always being the busiest buying season. But she says it’s good news if you’ve been waiting to find something more affordable…

Hinman also notes that the median price, so far this month, has dropped 47-thousand dollars from April, to 549-thousand dollars, after a steady rise this year. It was 539-thousand in January. Hinman says interest rate increases will also continue to influence what monthly payments a buyer can afford. But they’re still the best in years…

Meanwhile, 154 homes were sold in Western Nevada County in April, up just six units from March, but 64 units more than February.

