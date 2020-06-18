Home Market Heating Up More In Nevada County

Home sales in Nevada County in May illustrate the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The local Association of Realtors says 108 units were sold, compared to 148 a year ago. Association president, Diane Spooner, says that’s not a surprise to her, with so many people staying a home earlier this year. But sales are up 19 units from April. And she says the market is heating up again, as summer approaches…

Meanwhile, the average sales price in Nevada County for May was over 457-thousand dollars, down a modest seven-thousand dollars from a year ago, but 32-thousand from April…

Meanwhile, statewide, May sales were down nearly 14-percent from April and 41-percent from a year ago. But the president of the California Association of Realtors says buyer demand is on the upswing amid record-low rates that are making monthly mortgage payments 300 dollars less than a year ago.