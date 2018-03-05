Home Market Remain Tough In Nevada County

It’s a new year, but the same home market for Nevada County. The Association of Realtors says they’ve sold only 179 homes so far this year, which is similar to the same period a year ago. And the average price also hasn’t changed much, at 485-thousand-dollars. Association President Teresa Dietrich says there continues to be a chronic shortage of low-to-moderate priced inventory, or homes that are 350-thousand dollars or under. She says part of the problem is that the lower-end homes usually need a lot of repair…

So Dietrich says it’s mostly higher-end homes that are coming on the market, pricing out most people…

And Dietrich says the market average for building a home is 289-dollars a square foot.