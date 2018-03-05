< Back to All News

Home Market Remain Tough In Nevada County

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018 12:25 AM PST

It’s a new year, but the same home market for Nevada County. The Association of Realtors says they’ve sold only 179 homes so far this year, which is similar to the same period a year ago. And the average price also hasn’t changed much, at 485-thousand-dollars. Association President Teresa Dietrich says there continues to be a chronic shortage of low-to-moderate priced inventory, or homes that are 350-thousand dollars or under. She says part of the problem is that the lower-end homes usually need a lot of repair…

click to listen to Teresa Dietrich

So Dietrich says it’s mostly higher-end homes that are coming on the market, pricing out most people…

click to listen to Teresa Dietrich

And Dietrich says the market average for building a home is 289-dollars a square foot.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha