Home Market Stable Here But Stagnant

Nevada County’s home market continues to be flat to moderate. The president of the local Association of Realtors, Susan Walker, says there were 128 unit sales in March, compared to a year ago, with the average price only about 10-thousand dollars higher, at 437-thousand dollars. She also notes that the originally listed average price has dropped from 665 to 595-thousand dollars…

And Walker says that also means it took fewer days to sell a home last month. She also says only around 10-percent of the 388 homes listed on the local market in March were considered affordable for most people…

Meanwhile, the California Association of Realtors says the lowest interest rates in more than a year boosted the state’s housing market and kept home sales level in March, after an exceptionally strong performance in February. They also say the flattening of prices, coupled with low mortgage rates, bode well for housing affordability and may bring back more buyers who had given up.