Home Market Staying Overheated In Nevada County

Nevada County’s home market is even more overheated these days. With chronically sparse inventory, Teresa Dietrich, with the local association of realtors, says it was 57-percent lower in February than it was a year ago, with only 147 residences on the market. So it’s even harder to place a listing, when sellers can’t find a replacement property…

As a result, Dietrich says the average sales price is up four-percent from a year ago, but the average list price is even higher, at 599-thousand dollars. But there is some hope, with the 345-unit Rincon del Rio senior community in Lake of the Pines perhaps finally moving forward, after it was approved nearly eight years ago. It’s scheduled to be discussed by the County Planning Commission a week from today (Thurs.)…

Dietrich says the 235-unit Loma Rica Ranch Community in Grass Valley is also scheduled to break ground this summer and the 31-unit Live Oak Senior Apartments in Penn Valley is under construction. She says, with the stagnant market, home sales were down only around two-percent from a year ago.