Home Movie Day At Nevada Theatre

Home Movie Day celebrations have actually been going on nationwide for a number of years, including last week. And now one is being held at the Nevada Theatre on Sunday, the 13th. People interested in having their handmade films screened can drop them off at the theatre during normal business hours through Friday. And also today at the Nevada City Film Festival Office. There is also a submission form to fill out on the Festival website. The screenings begin at 4pm. But Festival Director Jesse Locks says before then you should stop by for a preservation workshop, from noon to 2pm. There are also film drop offs and inspections on the day of the event, from 2 to 4pm…

Acceptable formats are Super Eight, Regular Eight, and 16 millimeter. Also DVD’s or files. But no VHS this year…

All films will be returned at the end of the screenings, which last about two hours. It’s a free community event. Locks says Home Movie Days are a chance to discover why film preservation is important and how you can learn best to do that.