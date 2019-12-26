Home Prices and Sales Up In Nevada County

Taking a final look at the home market for Nevada County for 2019, median selling prices have are significantly higher. The County Association of Realtors says the price was 454-thousand-955 dollars in November, up about 55-thousand from a year ago, but jumping about 50-thousand in just the last month. But sales of single-family units were actually up 35 from a year ago, at 140, similar to October. Local Realtor Teresa Dietrich cites an increase in the home affordability index here, from about 30 percent last year to 40-percent this year…

Dietrich also cites continued low mortgage interest rates. As for 2020, she expects prices to stay pretty consistent…

But Dietrich says any lower mortgage payments may be offset by rising fire insurance rates.