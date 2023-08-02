< Back to All News

Home Prices Are Up But So Are Sales

Posted: Aug. 2, 2023 12:48 AM PDT

Home prices are higher than a year ago in Nevada County. But so are sales. Teresa Dietrich, with the local realtors association, says 555 homes were sold through the end of July, compared to 394 for the same period in 2022. Interest rates have also continued to climb. But she says there’s still a lot of pent-up demand and inventory levels have also improved, after a number of homes were damaged by low-snow winter storms in the western county…

click to listen to Teresa Dietrich

Dietrich says more people are wanting to sell their homes more quickly and are willing to drop prices sooner. Meanwhile, the overall average price is still at 808-thousand dollars, compared to 719-thousand last year at this time. Dietrich says the number of buyers had flattened out for a while…

click to listen to Teresa Dietrich

But the better home selection doesn’t mean that a lot of new ones are being built.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha