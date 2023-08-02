Home Prices Are Up But So Are Sales

Home prices are higher than a year ago in Nevada County. But so are sales. Teresa Dietrich, with the local realtors association, says 555 homes were sold through the end of July, compared to 394 for the same period in 2022. Interest rates have also continued to climb. But she says there’s still a lot of pent-up demand and inventory levels have also improved, after a number of homes were damaged by low-snow winter storms in the western county…

Dietrich says more people are wanting to sell their homes more quickly and are willing to drop prices sooner. Meanwhile, the overall average price is still at 808-thousand dollars, compared to 719-thousand last year at this time. Dietrich says the number of buyers had flattened out for a while…

But the better home selection doesn’t mean that a lot of new ones are being built.