Home Prices Continuing Dropping In Western Co

Posted: Aug. 2, 2022 5:30 PM PDT

The cooling of the real estate market continued in most of the state in June. But there were still a few areas of increases in some north state counties, according to the California Association of Realtors. It says the median price was up five-percent in Nevada County, from May to June. But Teresa Dietrich, with the local association of realtors, says that was skewed by the more expensive Truckee market. In Western Nevada County, the price dropped three-percent…

Meanwhile, Dietrich says rising interest rates have been keeping more people out of the market. Sales dropped seven-percent from May to June and were down 25-percent from

Dietrich says the county is also continuing to finally see rising inventory, as a result. It nearly doubled in June, compared to a year ago, at 251 listings. And she says when you include July, it’s 388. But she says historically she’s often had over a-thousand listings to deal with.

