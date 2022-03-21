Home Prices Continuing Spiking Here

Despite continued rising prices and higher interest rates, Nevada County continues to have a solid sales pace. Teresa Dietrich, with the local Association of Realtors, says sales were down by only two-percent in February, compared to a year ago. But she says there have been more contract contingencies…

Meanwhile, the median price was 833-thousand dollars, up 15-percent from February of 2021. But Dietrich isn’t sure that rising interest rates will hurt the market that much…

But Dietrich says local realtors are also excited by the first significant boost in inventory in some time, with 182 active listings. She says she had been reporting 130 to 150 listings in recent months. And she says there could also be a further boost, since some homes had been taken off the market, due to damage and access challenges from the December snowstorm.