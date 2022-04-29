< Back to All News

Home Project Near Nevada City Still In Limbo

Apr. 29, 2022

Developers of a long-stalled housing project near Nevada City are needing even more time. So Nevada County Supervisors have approved a development agreement that extends the Tentative Final Map for a period not to exceed ten years. Deer Creek Park was approved by the County Planning Commission in 2006 on 527 acres along Red Dog Road. The Board of Supervisors rejected an appeal by opponents of the project. But they did reduce the number of lots from 193 to 62 and increased the minimum parcel size from a half-acre to an acre-and-a-half. Meanwhile, Andy Cassano, with Nevada City Engineering and representing Terra Alta Development, told the Board that they continue to address wildfire safety concerns…

Cassano also noted the Great Recession hit not long after the original approval of the development…

County Planning staff also mentioned that developers have also already been making improvements to ensure an adequate water supply, along with road widening for better traffic flow.

