Home Restaurant Ordinance Proposed

A so-called home kitchen ordinance, that would allow residents to operate mini-restaurants or sell meals out of their own homes, is being considered by Nevada County Supervisors. County Environmental Health Director Amy Irani outlined the details at the Board meeting on Tuesday. She said the meals could be consumed at the home or through takeout or delivery…

And, of course, it would be cheaper than establishing a business at a separate location. Individuals could start their home business with little or no overhead and potentially make up to 100-thousand dollars a year. Irani also noted that there are approximately 50 such businesses operating illegally in the county…

The Board also accepted a 50-thousand dollar state grant to solicit public feedback. The Environmental Health Department is planning to hold meetings with restaurant owners and other interested residents, as well as conduct a survey on whether the public wants to allow what’s termed “microenterprise home kitchens”. Since the state opened the door, in 2019, for local jurisdictions to allow them, nine government entities have adopted such ordinances. But a decision for Nevada County isn’t expected before 2025.