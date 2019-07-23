Home Sales Cooling and Prices Heating

Inventory is up, but home sales are down in Nevada County. The president of the local Association of Realtors, Susan Walker, says there were 135 units sold in June, compared to 141 in May…

In June of last year, 169 homes changed hands. Meanwhile, Walker says inventory has risen 23-percent for the first four and a half months of the year. But she says it’s mostly due to insurance rates that have doubled and tripled, with many people losing their policies…

And Walker also says most of the inventory is for the higher-priced homes, driving the current average list price to 617-thousand dollars. The overall average price is 483-thousand dollars, which is up nearly 50-thousand dollars from March.