Home Winterizing Session This Evening

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 12:18 AM PDT

The rain this week is likely a reminder to many Nevada County residents to take some winterizing measures at their homes. An information session called “Prepare Your Home For Winter” is happening this evening at Byers LeafGuard and Roofing. Operations Manager Ray Byers Junior says minimizing water infiltration is always a top priority…

click to listen to Ray Byers Junior

Unclogging gutters is also important, as well as looking for signs that a roof repair or replacement job might be needed…

click to listen to Ray Byers Junior

But Byers says special attention will be given to simple improvements that can save time and money and what most homeowners routinely do each year before the rainy season. The information session is from 5 to 7 this evening, at the Byers Design Center, at 115 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley.

