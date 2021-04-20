Homeless Also Can Get Stimulus Payments

The Internal Revenue Service has continued an ongoing effort to help those experiencing homelessness during the pandemic. They’re reminding those who don’t have a permanent address or a bank account that they may still qualify for Economic Impact Payments and other tax benefits. Spokesman David Tucker says while the payments continue to be made automatically to most people, they can’t be issued to eligible Americans, when information about them isn’t available in the tax agency’s systems. He says the only way for them to get that information is for people to file a return. And the easiest way to do that is, electronically, through Free File…

Tucker says people can get payments, even if they have little or no income and don’t usually file a return. This is true, as long as they have a Social Security number and are not being supported by someone else who can claim them as a dependent.

Tucker says the IRS will still issue a payment, even if a homeless individual hasn’t filed a tax return in years.