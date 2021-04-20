< Back to All News

Homeless Also Can Get Stimulus Payments

Posted: Apr. 20, 2021 5:57 AM PDT

The Internal Revenue Service has continued an ongoing effort to help those experiencing homelessness during the pandemic. They’re reminding those who don’t have a permanent address or a bank account that they may still qualify for Economic Impact Payments and other tax benefits. Spokesman David Tucker says while the payments continue to be made automatically to most people, they can’t be issued to eligible Americans, when information about them isn’t available in the tax agency’s systems. He says the only way for them to get that information is for people to file a return. And the easiest way to do that is, electronically, through Free File…

 

Tucker says people can get payments, even if they have little or no income and don’t usually file a return. This is true, as long as they have a Social Security number and are not being supported by someone else who can claim them as a dependent.

Tucker says the IRS will still issue a payment, even if a homeless individual hasn’t filed a tax return in years.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha