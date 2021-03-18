Homeless Calls Continue To Rise Including Placer Co

Homeless calls continue to rise in most California communities, amid programs designed to find more stable housing for that population. In Placer County, the Sheriff’s Department has been staffing what’s called liaison deputies, after a new shelter opened in North Auburn in 2014. Countywide, for the first two months of this year, Public Information Officer Angela Musallam says they responded to 11-hundred-76 calls, with 92 transient arrests and 161 citations…

click to listen to Angela Musallam

The majority of the calls are in North Auburn, or 786 for January and February, with the vast majority for non-violent offenses. Most are warrant arrests, followed by drug and alcohol offenses and theft and vandalism incidents…

click to listen to Angela Musallam

The previous year, there were 730 calls in North Auburn, partly in response to complaints from neighbors.