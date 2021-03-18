< Back to All News

Homeless Calls Continue To Rise Including Placer Co

Posted: Mar. 18, 2021 12:11 AM PDT

Homeless calls continue to rise in most California communities, amid programs designed to find more stable housing for that population. In Placer County, the Sheriff’s Department has been staffing what’s called liaison deputies, after a new shelter opened in North Auburn in 2014. Countywide, for the first two months of this year, Public Information Officer Angela Musallam says they responded to 11-hundred-76 calls, with 92 transient arrests and 161 citations…

The majority of the calls are in North Auburn, or 786 for January and February, with the vast majority for non-violent offenses. Most are warrant arrests, followed by drug and alcohol offenses and theft and vandalism incidents…

The previous year, there were 730 calls in North Auburn, partly in response to complaints from neighbors.

