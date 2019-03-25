< Back to All News

Homeless Center Design Proposal Gets Public Look

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

The proposal for a day use center for the homeless on Old Tunnel Road is about to get its first public look. The City of Grass Valley’s Development Review Committee will consider a 10-thousand square foot two story day-use center with nine transitional housing units, and a 28-thousand square foot three story building with 41 apartment units and a community room. Grass Valley Community Development Director Tom Last says the purpose of the committee review, is just to look at the design…

The five-acre parcel on Old Tunnel Road was purchased by Nevada County earlier this year, but is inside the city limits, which makes this review process a little different. Technically,the county doesn’t need city approval, but services like sewer and water will come from the city. Last says it’s similar to the Veterans Building, which is owned by the county but located in the city…

The application was submitted by Hospitality House, which would ultimtely run the facility when built. The county is anticipating about 38 million dollars in ‘No Place Like Home’ funding to be used for the project. The Development Review Committee meeting is tomorrow at 9am at Grass Valley City Hall.

