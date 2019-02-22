Homeless Count In Nevada County Shows Increase

It’s considered vital to continue the flow of government funding. Nevada County’s annual homeless point-in-time count has been released. The county says 404 individuals were counted, from Grass Valley to Truckee. That compared to 272 the year before. But the county’s Housing and Resource Manager Brendan Phillips says, unlike the 2018 count, this year’s count was an official biennial HUD-mandated count of both sheltered and unsheltered people. He also says point-in-time counts are never comprehensive but rather snapshots for a single day…

The 2017 biennial count was 371. Phillips says the numbers show an increase in veterans and families. He says the numbers are vital for planning…

In a survey, 59-percent of adults say they are originally from the area, or stay to be close to family and the same percentage lived in the county for five years or longer prior to becoming homeless. 48-percent described themselves as chronically homeless, 32-percent had a serious mental illness, and 36-percent had a substance use disorder.