Homeless Count Takes Place Thursday

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 12:12 PM PST

Warming shelters, and other areas to help the homeless will be open tonight and all day tomorrow in an effort to get an accurate count on the number of homeless in Nevada County. It’s called the Homeless Point in Time count, and it’s done every year. Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says the count last year was 272, but she feels that the real number was much higher. She says weather has a lot to do with that…

Interfaith Food Ministry will be open from 11am to 3pm tomorrow (Thursday), but the count is actually based on where that person spent the night tonight, so the Salvation Army, and Sierra Roots were operating, as well as the Utah’s Place shelter. Baglietto says many homeless are also out in the cold because some shelters don’t allow pets…

The North San Juan Community Center and the Truckee Food and Resource Support Center will also be open to help conduct the count. The number from the count is used when it comes to funding from state and federal homeless programs.

