Homeless Count Thursday at Salvation Army

Posted: Jan. 24, 2018 12:34 PM PST

Once a year, Nevada County and others around the state, attempt to count the homeless population. That effort will be going on tomorrow (Thursday) morning with what is being called a ‘Homeless Connect’ event at the Salvation Army in Grass Valley. Several organizations are involved, including the Salvation Army, Hospitality House, Sierra Roots, and others. Sierra Roots Executive Director Janice O’Brien says the homeless who show up at the event will get a hot meal, and other services…

Listen to Janice O’Brien 1

O’Brien says there are several questions on the survey, but they don’t have to answer if they don’t want to. Last year, the homeless couny in Nevada County was 371, but O’Brien says there’s no way that’s accurate…

Listen to Janice O’Brien 2

The state uses the homeless count number as a basis to provide services. The ‘Homeless Connect’ event is from 10am to 2pm. There will be buses provided from Nevada City.

–gf

