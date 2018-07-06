< Back to All News

Homeless Getting Motorized Transportation Soon

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 12:25 AM PDT

Homeless people in Nevada County should be able to get around better soon. The local chapter of United Way has awarded Hospitality House 15-thousand dollars to purchase a van. Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says it’s the first time they’ve ever been able to provide motorized service…

The van will seat 8-15 passengers and have morning and afternoon routes…

Baglietto says the van will also alleviate passenger loads with Gold Country Stage, which does not have regular service on weekends, while also removing the cost barrier. She says they hope to hire a driver in the next few weeks. Transportation has been identified by the county as one of its top four needs, along with access to mainstream benefits, food, and safe, stable housing.

