Homeless Guests Literally Have to Shelter in Place

You think * you’ve * got it rough with some of the coronavirus restrictions? Homeless guests at Utah’s Place Hospitality House get a place to stay, but with Covid-19 and the pandemic, they literally have to shelter in place. Janella Kirkman is the shelter manager…

Listen to Janella Kirkman

Guests can leave if they want to, but they give up their bed space. There’s lots of testing and lots of cleaning. Hospitalith House is celebrating their 15th anniversary this month, but there’s no big party. Lots of memories, though. Case Manager Fred Skeen has been there from the beginning, and remembers when homeless guests moved around from night to night–housed at various churches…

Listen to Fred Skeen

Utah’s Place opened in 2013. Now, Hospitality House has expanded, including recuperative care for patients who had surgery and have no where else to do. They also take pets, and are working with the county to build a day use center.

–gf