Homeless Helper Victimized By Homeless Man

Posted: Dec. 13, 2019 12:23 AM PST

A transient from Grass Valley has been arrested once again for allegedly harassing a woman who’s been helping the local homeless, including the suspect. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says officers responded to another complaint from the victim regarding 51-year-old Paul Pinkerton at an apartment on Sutton Way….

Bates says the victim had obtained a restraining order against Pinkerton, who was taken into custody without incident…

Pinkerton, whom, Bates says, also has a history of mental health treatment, has been arrested on one felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of disobeying a court order.

