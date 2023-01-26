< Back to All News

Homeless Point In Time Count Underway

Posted: Jan. 26, 2023 12:30 AM PST

Almost 150 volunteers across Nevada and Placer Counties are participating in this year’s Point in Time homeless count, which began Wednesday night and wraps up Thursday. Sam Holmes is the Executive Director of the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras. He says the overnight from various local social service agencies, including Hospitality House, is always the easiest to tally. He says the biggest challenge is always connecting with people who have not been seeking services…

They’re typically viewed as undercounts, because many people may move in and out of homelessness throughout the year. Homeless counts are required, in order to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money is used by state agencies to determine amounts for various programs. Holmes says the counties will likely receive over three-million dollars…

Holmes estimates the results of this year’s Point in Time count will be out by the summer. Last year’s recognized or official count in Nevada County was 527, up from 410 in 2021. 750 homeless people were counted in Placer County.

