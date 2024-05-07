Homeless Population Continues Steady Climb

It’s considered critical to getting state and federal funding. It’s the annual Point in Time Count of the local homeless population. And the results are now out for Nevada County. This year’s count, mostly conducted on January 24th, came up with at least 516, up 24 from a year ago. The effort is led by the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras. Executive Director JoLyn McMillan says the number is likely the minimum estimate. She says the count helps them more accurately assess services, especially for women and families fleeing domestic violence. It also helps illuminate the number of unaccompanied youth and young adults, ages 15 to 24. There were eleven in this year’s count…

click to listen to JoLyn McMillan

42-percent reported having a physical disability and 54-percent reported living with a mental illness. They’re among 181 individuals, described as chronically homeless. That’s also people who have substance use disorders and other medical conditions. And they’ve been unhoused for over a year or repeatedly over the last three years. But McMillan says strategies won’t be changing…

click to listen to JoLyn McMillan

There were also 14 veterans identified as homeless, along with a total of 34 families. But McMillan also points out that the large majority of the count, or the remaining 311 individuals, were mostly considered to be the working poor, forced out of their homes due to various economic challenges, including the loss of a job or rising rent.