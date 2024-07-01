< Back to All News

Homeless Ruling Won’t Impact Grass Valley Much

Jul. 1, 2024

Friday’s ruling on homelessness is considered to be the most significant one made by the U.S Supreme Court in decades. It said that cities can ban people from sleeping and camping in public places, such as in parks and on sidewalks. But locally, Grass Valley Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says few people actually do that on city-owned property here, that it’s mostly on private land, including wooded areas…

The high court overturned lower court rulings that deemed having homeless people punished as cruel and unusual, under the eighth amendment of the constitution. Blakemore says that helps simplify the issue for officers more…

Previously, people couldn’t be asked to move along, if local shelters were full, which is often the case, and there was nowhere else to go. But Blakemore also points out there can still be consequences if homeless individuals don’t leave to take advantage of available services.

