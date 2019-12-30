Homeless Services Improve in 2019

While it’s still one of the largest problems that Nevada County faces, 2019 has seen strides made in dealing with its homeless population. The Utah’s Place shelter at Hospitality House expanded from 54 to 69 beds in 2018, and now is allowing pets in one of their dorms, and with more state funding becoming available, services are being expanded. Sierra Roots co-founder Janice O’Brien says that’s great news, and the two organizations are working more closely together…

Listen to Janice O’Brien 1

O’Brien says Hospitality House has learned from Sierra Roots how to more effectively deal with chronically homeless. Also new this year, is the establishment of what are called HOME teams, Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement teams, where case managers and other trained personnel go out and look for the homeless to provide them services. O’Brien says that’s great, but it’s not always well received…

Listen to Janice O’Brien 2

Led by O’Brien, Sierra Roots is trying to secure land to build tiny units that can serve as temporary houses for the homeless, and in January, Nevada County completed the purchase of property on Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley to build what they are calling a ‘day center’, and are hoping for grant money in 2020. The annual homeless count, completed in January, listed Nevada County’s homeless at just over 400, but many say that number is quite a bit higher.

–gf