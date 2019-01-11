Homeless Strategies Presentation On Saturday

“Implementing New Strategies for Housing the Homeless” is this month’s topic of the local League of Woman Voter’s Second Saturday program at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. One of the group’s members, and program coordinator, is Pauli Halstead. She made an unsuccessful first run for a seat on the Nevada City Council last year, with homelessness one of her key issues. She says one of the main topics will be the five-acre site in Grass Valley purchased by the county earlier this week to build 40 units, as well as a navigation day center to help people with mental health and addiction problems. Halstead says Child Support and Community Services Director Mike Dent will be one of the presenters to help clarify the project…

The project is proposed near the Hospitality House overnight shelter and director Nancy Baglietto will also be speaking and answering questions on this and other concerns. Halstead says it’s very gratifying to see real concrete progress toward alleviating the problem…

Halstead has been on the Sierra Roots Board and also ran a day center in Nevada City for a couple of years. The program is Saturday at 10am at Peace Lutheran Church, at 838 West Main Street in Grass Valley, with refreshments being served at 9:30.