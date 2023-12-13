Homeless Violence Prevention Program A Success

A state grant program that Grass Valley had been using to prevent violence against the homeless population worked very well. A presentation on the 30-month program, which ended in July, was made at the City Council meeting Tuesday night. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard told the Council it paired an officer with a licensed clinical social worker hired by Hospitality House. The grant required outreach to at least 30 people a year, many of whom also had mental health and addiction challenges. But they ended up contacting over 200 individuals. Gammelgard cited crime data from San Diego County that he said could also be applied just about anywhere in the state…

City Councilmember Tom Ivy told Gammelgard that he’d like to see the program continue. In the meantime, Gammelgard said the county is stepping up efforts, to 24 hours a day, under a state mandate, that could also benefit Grass Valley…

Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto said the program was so successful that they wrote themselves out of another grant application. But she said that doesn’t mean they won’t continue to be creative in outreach efforts.