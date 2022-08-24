Homeless Wellness Center Approved By Supervisors

A day after the ribbon cutting for the Brunswick Commons affordable housing project, Nevada County Supervisors have now approved a land purchase agreement for an adjacent wellness center for homelessness services. In June, the county was awarded a grant covering all but 25-dollars of the two-million dollar cost of the land. The project will utilize additional federal funds to complete minor rehabilitation of an existing building on the property. Behavioral Health Director Phebe Snow told the Board at their meeting on Tuesday that the center will centralize existing services…

click to listen to Phebe Bell

The center will be operated during daytime hours only. And Supervisor Ed Scofield also expressed some concerns about increased centralization of homelessness in the area…

click to listen to Ed Scofield

Bell says that’s a valid concern, but also pointed out that more shelter is now available, including additional hotel rooms. Hospitality House, which is also in the area, is now open 24 hours a day. She says there has also been talks with non-profit partner groups about locating offices at the center.