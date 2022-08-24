< Back to All News

Homeless Wellness Center Approved By Supervisors

Posted: Aug. 24, 2022 12:16 AM PDT

A day after the ribbon cutting for the Brunswick Commons affordable housing project, Nevada County Supervisors have now approved a land purchase agreement for an adjacent wellness center for homelessness services. In June, the county was awarded a grant covering all but 25-dollars of the two-million dollar cost of the land. The project will utilize additional federal funds to complete minor rehabilitation of an existing building on the property. Behavioral Health Director Phebe Snow told the Board at their meeting on Tuesday that the center will centralize existing services…

click to listen to Phebe Bell

The center will be operated during daytime hours only. And Supervisor Ed Scofield also expressed some concerns about increased centralization of homelessness in the area…

click to listen to Ed Scofield

Bell says that’s a valid concern, but also pointed out that more shelter is now available, including additional hotel rooms. Hospitality House, which is also in the area, is now open 24 hours a day. She says there has also been talks with non-profit partner groups about locating offices at the center.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha