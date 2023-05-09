Homeless Youth Count Underway

A yearly, more detailed, and larger count of homeless children and young adults in Nevada County is going on Tuesday through Thursday. The local Continuum of Care, Community Beyond Violence, and other organizations, are helping the SAFE program of Bright Futures for Youth. SAFE stands for Stability, Access, Foundation and Empowerment. They’re meeting with youth 12 to 24 years old who are faced with what’s called “housing instability”. SAFE Program Director, Aurora Packard, says it goes beyond the Point in Time Count of all homeless people earlier in the year, which focuses on more clearly-defined sheltered and unsheltered homeless…

Bright Futures Executive Director, Jennifer Singer, who also was appearing on “KNCO: Insight” on Monday, says a more accurate count will help detail the need for more funding and services. And information about that is also available…

Young people don’t have to provide their names. Officials say homeless among this population is a fast-growing but often hard-to-identify issue in rural counties, where smaller cities and towns are surrounded by nature, compared to nearby Sacramento and other larger cities. SAFE is currently helping about 120 young people, ten times more than the goal when the program started in 2019.