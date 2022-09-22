< Back to All News

Homeless Youth Drop-In Center Opens Soon

Posted: Sep. 22, 2022 4:50 PM PDT

What’s considered the only drop-in center for homeless youth between Sacramento and Reno is set for a grand opening in Nevada County next Thursday. Community leaders and officials from local organizations will be part of the event. The center is located on the second floor of the Litton Building, and part of the SAFE program of Bright Futures For Youth. The program started in 2019, with a commitment to finding and helping children and young adults faced with housing insecurity. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, SAFE Program Director, Aurora Packard, said it will allow them to access a range of free services, from food and health care to housing. But Packard also points out that the vast majority of these young people are school referrals and are not truants. The SAFE program has already served more than 100, under age 25, in Nevada County.

