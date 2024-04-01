< Back to All News

Homeowner and Neighbor Help With Burglary Arrests

Posted: Apr. 1, 2024 2:44 PM PDT

Thanks to the actions of the homeowner, as well as a neighbor, three Nevada City men have been arrested, in connection with two unrelated burglaries at the same home on the same day. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros, says the homeowner saw the first break-in, on Newtown Road, on live video surveillance on his phone…

Quadros says the vehicle, a pickup truck, was registered to 53-year-old Todd German. Deputies then travelled to German’s home and located him, along with 60-year-old Donnie Thompson. There, they found stolen property in the truck. It included a clothes dryer, solar panel, along with the the surveillance camera that captured the burglary. Inside the home, methamphetamine, drug paraphenalia, and shotgun shells were also found…

Quadros says 30-year-old Brandon Dall was taken into custody. He was on active probation. And a search of his vehicle revealed heroin and drug paraphenalia. He took full ownership of the items, so the second person was not charged.

