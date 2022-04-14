Homeowners and Home Insurance, not a happily ever after story

Owning a home in California isn’t for the faint of heart. Even living far away from the urban, wilderness interface like I do. Last October my Home Owners Insurer sent us a letter that they were pulling out of California due to rising costs. We had about 60 days to find insurance, or the mortgage holder would find us something. I’m sure they would care about how much that would set us back….NOT.

If you find yourself in the hunt for Home Owners insurance there is help. United Policyholders is a group helping people find a policy they can live with and afford. Tuesday the 19th they will be holding a webinar starting at 4;30 to show you ways to find that policy. Here is the link:

www.uphelp.org/R2April19

I mentioned all this today on the air and said I’d get this link up, good luck!