Honey Oil Lab Seized At Grass Valley Home

Posted: Feb. 18, 2021 1:08 PM PST

A drug-related search warrant didn’t produce much at a Grass Valley home. But Police Sergeant Clint Bates says detectives did find what’s described as a sophisticated honey oil lab at the residence, on Carol Drive…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

No one was home at the time and no arrest has been made yet. Honey oil is a concentrated cannabis. Bates says although this lab, worth eight-to-ten-thousand dollars, had some safeguards, many labs do not…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates didn’t know what amount of honey oil could be manufactured, potentially. He says the warrant was in response to information detectives had received that heroin and methamphetamine was being sold at the home. But no usable amounts were found.

