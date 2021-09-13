< Back to All News

Honoring 13 Killed in Kabul

Posted: Sep. 13, 2021 7:01 AM PDT

Saturday morning a group of several dozen gathered at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley to honor the first responders and others who lost their lives in the 9/11/2001 attacks on the United States. American Legion Post 130 hosted the annual event and Post Commander Claude Hessel was the Master of Ceremonies. The post also used the gathering as a time to honor the members of the US military that recently lost their lives in Afghanistan.

 

Hessel read the names of each person killed during the attack, including a young marine from Roseville.

 

The lonely echo of the Legion’s brass bell following each name lost at the very end of the 20 year war.
The 13 Americans that died during the explosion were just children themselves, the oldest was 31, but five of them were born the same year 9/11 occurred.

