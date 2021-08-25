Hoobler Gets 105 Years To Life In Prison

It’s 105 years to life for a 54-year-old former Nevada County resident who was convicted last month, in a county courtroom, for the repeated sexual assaults of a young girl. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Brian Hoobler also has what he calls a 42-year determinant sentence to serve…

Hoobler was convicted of 13 of the original 16 counts. Wilson says successful prosecution was very dependent on testimony, since the molestations began back in the 1990’s and ended in the early 2000’s. That included crucial testimony from the victim, who reported the abuse just last year…

The victim testified the first assault occurred when she was four years old and it didn’t stop until she around 11 or 12. Hoobler had been living in Tennessee.