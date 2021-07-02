Hoobler Guilty Of Sexual Abuse Of Stepdaughter

It’s a guilty verdict for a former Nevada County resident in the sexual abuse of his stepdaughter. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says the jury convicted Brian Hoobler, now 54 years old, of 13 of the 16 counts. But he was still pleased with the outcome. He says these types of cases are always challenging to prosecute, given the lack of physical evidence…

The victim, who is now in her 20’s, says she was abused from about the age of four until she was 11 or 12 years old. Walsh says she didn’t report it until last year. He says any inconsistencies in her testimony were not enough to exonerate Hoobler…

Hoobler, who’d been living in Tennessee, now faces a possible life sentence, with sentencing scheduled for the 23rd.