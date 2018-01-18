I sure hope that the storm door is finally opening and we finally get to have winter here in Nevada County. I’ve lived here since 1981, and we used to have cold weather in between snow storms during the winter. Heck, KNCO used to do a snow contest and awarded a prize pack to the listener who was closest in guessing the correct date and time of measurable snow at the station. They say be careful what you wish for…but I will take my chances and hope for some cold storms to arrive this week.
Tom Fitzsimmons
AdministratorTom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
Hoping for Rain and Snow
Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 2:35 PM PST
