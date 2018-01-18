Hoping for Rain and Snow

I sure hope that the storm door is finally opening and we finally get to have winter here in Nevada County. I’ve lived here since 1981, and we used to have cold weather in between snow storms during the winter. Heck, KNCO used to do a snow contest and awarded a prize pack to the listener who was closest in guessing the correct date and time of measurable snow at the station. They say be careful what you wish for…but I will take my chances and hope for some cold storms to arrive this week.