HorrorFest Among Halloween Weekend Events

Among the numerous activities for the upcoming Halloween weekend in Nevada County is the first annual three-day HorrorFest. It starts Friday. Produced by Nevada County Media, it’s described as an immersive experience. Executive Director Ramona Howard says attendees will frightfully wander through the “Haunted Studios” of their new, cavernous mullti-media facility.That’s on the way to seeing a variety of independent, short films that will make your skin crawl and hair stand on end…

Howard says some of the films were made here, but also were submitted from around the world. A multimedia art showing is also part of the walk-through…

There are also some live actors wandering around, designed to get your heart racing. All shows are geared toward kids 16 and above. Advance tickets are 20 dollars, 25 at the door. Friday and Saturday have early and late shows, at 5:30 and 8pm. Sunday’s final HorrorFest show will be at 5:30pm.