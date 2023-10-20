HorrorFest At Nevada County Media

Nevada County Media is already launching its Halloween-themed event this weekend. It’s their annual HorrorFest tonight and Saturday night. Executive Director Ramona Howard says their 10-thousand square foot Haunted House is sure to send shivers down your spine…

But Howard says HorrorFest is not just a night of screams and thrills, it’s an opportunity to support Nevada County Media’s Internship Program. Proceeds from ticket sales go directly toward nurturing local talent and ensuring the sustainability of this valuable resource in the community. And Howard says that talent is on display with the Haunted House, with the creative use of their ever-advancing audio and video technology…

Howard says a less-scary “Trick or Treat” version of the Haunted House for young children is also available from 4 to 5 today, for five dollars. The Scary Version, for older children and adults, is from 5-9pm today and Saturday, for 10 dollars. Nevada County Media is at 355 Crown Point Circle.