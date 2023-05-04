< Back to All News

Hosp House BYLT Team Up Homeless Camps Cleanup

Posted: May. 4, 2023 12:03 AM PDT

While Hospitality House routinely hosts homeless camp cleanups, they say this one is especially exciting. They’re working side-by-side Thursday, May fourth, with a host of partner organizations to clean up land that the community will also be able to recreate on. It’s a 128-acre parcel that Bear Yuba Land Trust will be soon be christening as Wildflower Ridge Preserve. Hospitality House spokesperson Jennifer Keefe says most of the camps are already abandoned, with few inhabitants still around…

BYLT tells Keefe that there are many special attributes of this land…

Keefe says a local ornithologist also mentioned that the parcel features one of the top ten birding experiences she’s ever had, including  as a home to spotted owls. The ornithologist says two different habitats, which feature a lava cap meadow and a canyon-side forest, come together to make for a unique ecotone.

