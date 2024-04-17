< Back to All News

Hospice Of Foothills Has New Exec Director

Posted: Apr. 17, 2024 12:58 PM PDT

Amid what’s described as a “critical time”, Hospice of the Foothills has a new Executive Director. And she’s a very familiar face. Heidi Wingo has taken over for Viv Tipton, who is retiring, after seven years on the job. And Tipton says it’ll be a smooth transition. Wingo has been working there for four years, starting out as the Human Resources Director…

In a news release, Board of Directors President, David Franco, says it’s good to have Heidi’s leadership, as Hospice of the Foothills embarks on what he calls a “transformative journey in the organization’s history”. Tipton says that includes the recent major funding boost for palliative care. And they’re also seeing a resurgence in staffing…

Wingo is also quoted in the news release as saying, quote, “I am honored to take the reins of this exceptional team and build upon the remarkable foundation laid by Tipton and others”.

