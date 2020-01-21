< Back to All News

Hospice Of The Foothills Goes Solar

Posted: Jan. 21, 2020 12:20 AM PST

More solar power in Nevada County. The executive director of Hospice of the Foothills, on Rough and Ready Highway, Viv Tipton, says the project did have a few glitches along the way. The original plan was to have all the panels placed on new parking lot shade structures. But, in order to stay within their budget and maximize energy savings, they split the panels between the shade structures and their main building…

click to listen to Viv Tipton

Tipton says the estimated electric bill savings over the next 25 years is more than 27-hundred dollars a month, which is especially helpful for a nonprofit organization like theirs…

click to listen to Viv Tipton

Hospice of the Foothills says the parking lot shade structures have also been designed to one day accomodate electric vehicle charging stations.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha