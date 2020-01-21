Hospice Of The Foothills Goes Solar

More solar power in Nevada County. The executive director of Hospice of the Foothills, on Rough and Ready Highway, Viv Tipton, says the project did have a few glitches along the way. The original plan was to have all the panels placed on new parking lot shade structures. But, in order to stay within their budget and maximize energy savings, they split the panels between the shade structures and their main building…

Tipton says the estimated electric bill savings over the next 25 years is more than 27-hundred dollars a month, which is especially helpful for a nonprofit organization like theirs…

Hospice of the Foothills says the parking lot shade structures have also been designed to one day accomodate electric vehicle charging stations.