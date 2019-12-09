Hospital C-E-O Disputes Nurses Claims

Nurses are planning on picketing outside Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital later this week, but the hospital’s director is disputing some of their claims. Chief Executive Officer Doctor Brian Evans admits that there have been some staff reductions, but it’s not in violation of the merger agreement between Dignity Health and Catholic Healthcare West, as the California Nurses Association is claiming…

Evans says the merger agreement calls for keeping what are referred to as ‘service lines’, which, for example would be things like out-patient surgeries or the cancer center. Evans says his focus is to make sure the hospital runs effectively, so that it will stay around for years to come…

Evans says no nurses aid positions, also called Clinical Care Partners, or C-C-Ps, have been eliminated, but some hours have been reduced. The nurses informational picket is scheduled for Friday morning in front of the hospital.

