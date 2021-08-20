< Back to All News

Hospital Capacity Straining as Cases Surge

Posted: Aug. 20, 2021 5:42 AM PDT

The numbers of COVID cases in the county continues to go up and along with it the number of hospitalizations and unfortunately deaths as well. As of yesterday afternoon, 54 new cases added to the dashboard with 630 being active and 24 in the hospital. With the uptick which is more of expanded surge than a spike, Nevada County’s hospitals are feeling the strain that it didn’t feel last winter. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s senior executive Dr. Brian Evans says the recent increase along with the return of many other services has exceeded the limits the facility.

 

He says the big concern is what will happen if there is a surge following the Fair. He is biggest hope is that the virus spread was some what limited because most of the Fair is outdoors. But he acknowledges the close proximity of attendees and the lack of mask wearing could be an issue.

 

All medical professionals continue to stress the need for more people to get vaccinated. The vaccine isn’t a guarantee, but increases the odds of not getting as sick.

 

Evans says if there is an influx of cases at the hospital, patients will likely be transferred other facilities.

 

